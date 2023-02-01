Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT)

In the last trading session, 1.38 million Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.09. With the company’s per share price at $0.50 changed hands at $0.03 or 5.69% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.80M. BHAT’s last price was a discount, traded about -940.0% off its 52-week high of $5.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.36, which suggests the last value was 28.0% up since then. When we look at Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 88760.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 166.30K.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) trade information

Instantly BHAT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6300 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 added 5.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 31.47%, with the 5-day performance at 8.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) is 26.58% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.79 days.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -23.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. earnings to decrease by -682.70%.

BHAT Dividends

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between December 05 and December 09.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.59% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. shares while 4.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.00%. There are 4.70% institutions holding the Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. stock share, with Citadel Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.63% of the shares, roughly 47245.0 BHAT shares worth $0.13 million.

Jane Street Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.37% or 27581.0 shares worth $78605.0 as of Jun 29, 2022.

With 1311.0 shares estimated at $3736.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.