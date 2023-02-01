Letâ€™s Dive Into The Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) Stock Forecast.

In the latest trading session, 1.27 million Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.77. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $42.06 changing hands around $1.31 or 3.21% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.79B. TPXâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -0.5% off its 52-week high of $42.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.03, which suggests the last value was 52.38% up since then. When we look at Tempur Sealy International Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.89 million.

Analysts gave the Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended TPX as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Tempur Sealy International Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.75.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) trade information

Instantly TPX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 42.67 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 added 3.21% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 22.52%, with the 5-day performance at 9.73% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) is 22.52% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.06 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.70, meaning bulls need a downside of -0.86% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TPXâ€™s forecast low is $26.00 with $48.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -14.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 38.18% for it to hit the projected low.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tempur Sealy International Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 56.01% over the past 6 months, a -19.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -8.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tempur Sealy International Inc. will fall -14.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -20.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.29 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Tempur Sealy International Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $1.25 billion. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.34 billion and $1.36 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -8.10%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 29.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Tempur Sealy International Inc. earnings to increase by 86.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.80% per year.

TPX Dividends

Tempur Sealy International Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 20 and February 24. The 0.98% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 0.98% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.64% of Tempur Sealy International Inc. shares while 101.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.97%. There are 101.23% institutions holding the Tempur Sealy International Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 13.80% of the shares, roughly 23.77 million TPX shares worth $507.98 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.30% or 16.01 million shares worth $342.12 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.02 million shares estimated at $121.25 million under it, the former controlled 2.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.85% of the shares, roughly 4.91 million shares worth around $104.93 million.