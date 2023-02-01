KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE) Stock Forecast For 2023: Weak With A -0.04 Percent Downside

In the last trading session, 9.08 million KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $24.89 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.41B. KNBE’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.46% off its 52-week high of $26.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.78, which suggests the last value was 44.64% up since then. When we look at KnowBe4 Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.14 million.

Analysts gave the KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended KNBE as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. KnowBe4 Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) trade information

With action 0.24%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.44%, with the 5-day performance at 0.24% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) is 0.48% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.91 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.90, meaning bulls need an upside of 0.04% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KNBE’s forecast low is $24.90 with $24.90 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -0.04% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.04% for it to hit the projected low.

KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the KnowBe4 Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 72.61% over the past 6 months, a 118.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for KnowBe4 Inc. will rise 300.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -14.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 35.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $85.69 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that KnowBe4 Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $92.24 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $61.55 million and $69.31 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 39.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 33.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for KnowBe4 Inc. earnings to decrease by -592.30%.

KNBE Dividends

KnowBe4 Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 14 and February 20.

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.96% of KnowBe4 Inc. shares while 74.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.27%. There are 74.21% institutions holding the KnowBe4 Inc. stock share, with Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 21.86% of the shares, roughly 16.43 million KNBE shares worth $256.68 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.64% or 7.24 million shares worth $113.15 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.91 million shares estimated at $61.04 million under it, the former controlled 5.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.94% of the shares, roughly 2.21 million shares worth around $34.51 million.