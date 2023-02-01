KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 6.39 million KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $18.34 changed hands at -$0.1 or -0.54% during last session, the market valuation stood at $21.87B. BEKE’s last price was a discount, traded about -26.88% off its 52-week high of $23.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.31, which suggests the last value was 60.14% up since then. When we look at KE Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.12 million.

Analysts gave the KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended BEKE as a Hold, 19 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. KE Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.12.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

Instantly BEKE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.54%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 19.12 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 subtracted -0.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 31.38%, with the 5-day performance at -0.54% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) is 28.70% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 37.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.71 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $152.96, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.01% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BEKE’s forecast low is $108.63 with $215.68 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1076.01% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -492.31% for it to hit the projected low.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the KE Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 33.48% over the past 6 months, a -23.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -14.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for KE Holdings Inc. will rise 200.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1,300.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -27.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.38 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that KE Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $2.61 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for KE Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -146.50%.

BEKE Dividends

KE Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 13.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.10% of KE Holdings Inc. shares while 39.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.63%. There are 39.59% institutions holding the KE Holdings Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 1.96% of the shares, roughly 23.77 million BEKE shares worth $426.68 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.95% or 23.59 million shares worth $423.5 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 20.34 million shares estimated at $365.16 million under it, the former controlled 1.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 0.70% of the shares, roughly 8.46 million shares worth around $119.44 million.