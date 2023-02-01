JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 9.15 million JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.11. With the company’s per share price at $139.96 changed hands at $0.83 or 0.60% during last session, the market valuation stood at $409.54B. JPM’s last price was a discount, traded about -13.63% off its 52-week high of $159.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $101.28, which suggests the last value was 27.64% up since then. When we look at JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.37 million.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) trade information

Instantly JPM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 141.26 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 added 0.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.37%, with the 5-day performance at 1.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is 5.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.37 days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the JPMorgan Chase & Co. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 22.55% over the past 6 months, a 6.53% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for JPMorgan Chase & Co. will fall -6.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 28.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $34.16 billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $36.2 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $30.35 billion and $31.59 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 12.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.90%. The 2023 estimates are for JPMorgan Chase & Co. earnings to increase by 73.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.99% per year.

JPM Dividends

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 14. The 2.86% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 4.00. It is important to note, however, that the 2.86% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.92% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares while 70.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.05%. There are 70.39% institutions holding the JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 9.19% of the shares, roughly 269.62 million JPM shares worth $30.36 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.74% or 197.57 million shares worth $22.25 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 86.49 million shares estimated at $9.74 billion under it, the former controlled 2.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.22% of the shares, roughly 65.01 million shares worth around $7.32 billion.