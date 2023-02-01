Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.65 million Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.24. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $65.58 changed hands at -$3.99 or -5.74% at last look, the market valuation stands at $47.75B. JCIâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -13.91% off its 52-week high of $74.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $45.52, which suggests the last value was 30.59% up since then. When we look at Johnson Controls International plcâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.58 million.

Analysts gave the Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended JCI as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Johnson Controls International plcâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.67.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) trade information

Instantly JCI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.70%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 69.60 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 subtracted -5.74% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.47%, with the 5-day performance at -3.70% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) is 2.47% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.72 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $73.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.41% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, JCIâ€™s forecast low is $58.00 with $92.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -40.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.56% for it to hit the projected low.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Johnson Controls International plc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 21.99% over the past 6 months, a 16.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Johnson Controls International plc will rise 24.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 17.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.25 billion. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Johnson Controls International plcâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $6.51 billion. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.86 billion and $6.1 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.70%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 25.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Johnson Controls International plc earnings to increase by 4.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.45% per year.

JCI Dividends

Johnson Controls International plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 01. The 2.01% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.40. It is important to note, however, that the 2.01% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.26% of Johnson Controls International plc shares while 92.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.45%. There are 92.21% institutions holding the Johnson Controls International plc stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.52% of the shares, roughly 65.45 million JCI shares worth $4.28 billion.

Dodge & Cox Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.43% or 64.8 million shares worth $4.24 billion as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 31.79 million shares estimated at $2.08 billion under it, the former controlled 4.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.99% of the shares, roughly 20.53 million shares worth around $1.34 billion.