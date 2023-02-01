Is Marin Software Incorporatedâ€™s (NASDAQ: MRIN) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the latest trading session, 6.43 million Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.59. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $1.24 changing hands around $0.02 or 1.64% at last look, the market valuation stands at $19.31M. MRINâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -244.35% off its 52-week high of $4.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.91, which suggests the last value was 26.61% up since then. When we look at Marin Software Incorporatedâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 919.46K.

Analysts gave the Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MRIN as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Marin Software Incorporatedâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) trade information

Instantly MRIN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.64%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4800 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 added 1.64% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.00%, with the 5-day performance at 1.64% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) is 24.00% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.55 days.

Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $30.3 million.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Marin Software Incorporated earnings to increase by 47.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

MRIN Dividends

Marin Software Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 27.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.76% of Marin Software Incorporated shares while 13.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.70%. There are 13.05% institutions holding the Marin Software Incorporated stock share, with Royce & Associates LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 13.87% of the shares, roughly 0.77 million MRIN shares worth $1.27 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.06% or 0.23 million shares worth $0.37 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.49 million shares estimated at $0.81 million under it, the former controlled 8.90% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 3.64% of the shares, roughly 0.2 million shares worth around $0.33 million.