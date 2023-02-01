Is FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: HERA) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the last trading session, 9.17 million FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.15 changed hands at $0.0 or -0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.10B. HERA’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.1% off its 52-week high of $10.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.69, which suggests the last value was 4.53% up since then. When we look at FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 530.06K.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) trade information

Instantly HERA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. The drop to weekly highs of 10.18 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 subtracted -0.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.40%. However, in the 30-day time frame, FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) is 0.59% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 56350.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.17 days.

HERA Dividends

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.61% of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. shares while 88.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.18%. There are 88.73% institutions holding the FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. stock share, with Millennium Management Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 6.59% of the shares, roughly 5.74 million HERA shares worth $56.24 million.

Aristeia Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.42% or 4.71 million shares worth $46.2 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund and Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd. With 0.31 million shares estimated at $3.04 million under it, the former controlled 0.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd held about 0.26% of the shares, roughly 0.23 million shares worth around $2.24 million.