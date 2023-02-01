Is Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the latest trading session, 0.99 million Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.44. With the company’s most recent per share price at $114.64 changed hands at -$2.09 or -1.79% at last look, the market valuation stands at $30.40B. DFS’s current price is a discount, trading about -12.63% off its 52-week high of $129.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $87.64, which suggests the last value was 23.55% up since then. When we look at Discover Financial Services’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.25 million.

Analysts gave the Discover Financial Services (DFS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended DFS as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Discover Financial Services’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $3.99.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) trade information

Instantly DFS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.23%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 118.40 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 subtracted -1.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 17.18%, with the 5-day performance at -0.23% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) is 17.18% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.32 days.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Discover Financial Services share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 14.46% over the past 6 months, a -9.68% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -25.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Discover Financial Services will fall -5.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -10.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.7 billion. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $3.81 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.9 billion and $3.22 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 27.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 18.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 25.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Discover Financial Services earnings to increase by 396.00%.

DFS Dividends

Discover Financial Services is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and May 01. The 2.06% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.40. It is important to note, however, that the 2.06% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.63% of Discover Financial Services shares while 86.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.22%. There are 86.67% institutions holding the Discover Financial Services stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 12.95% of the shares, roughly 35.39 million DFS shares worth $4.08 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.36% or 20.1 million shares worth $2.32 billion as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. With 8.16 million shares estimated at $941.04 million under it, the former controlled 2.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund held about 2.42% of the shares, roughly 6.6 million shares worth around $761.9 million.