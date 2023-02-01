Is Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the latest trading session, 0.95 million Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.39. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.38 changing hands around $0.0 or 0.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $27.27B. DB’s current price is a discount, trading about -24.81% off its 52-week high of $16.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.24, which suggests the last value was 45.89% up since then. When we look at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.97 million.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) trade information

With action 2.37%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.15%, with the 5-day performance at 2.37% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) is 16.15% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.05 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.61 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.08% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DB’s forecast low is $10.27 with $18.41 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -37.59% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 23.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 57.23% over the past 6 months, a -3.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.1 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.01 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 18.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft earnings to increase by 37.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 23.91% per year.

DB Dividends

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March. The 1.58% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.21. It is important to note, however, that the 1.58% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.25% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares while 38.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 41.01%. There are 38.44% institutions holding the Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock share, with Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 3.60% of the shares, roughly 74.49 million DB shares worth $995.14 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.51% or 72.47 million shares worth $968.18 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund. With 27.02 million shares estimated at $360.94 million under it, the former controlled 1.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund held about 0.73% of the shares, roughly 15.09 million shares worth around $201.59 million.