Is American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the latest trading session, 1.13 million American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.19. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $61.33 changed hands at -$1.89 or -2.98% at last look, the market valuation stands at $47.45B. AIGâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -7.17% off its 52-week high of $65.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $47.05, which suggests the last value was 23.28% up since then. When we look at American International Group Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.49 million.

American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) trade information

Instantly AIG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.41%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 64.05 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 subtracted -2.98% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.01%, with the 5-day performance at -3.41% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) is -3.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.13 days.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the American International Group Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 20.95% over the past 6 months, a -13.87% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for American International Group Inc. will fall -45.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -14.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 225.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.1 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that American International Group Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $11.97 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 235.80%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 77.40%. The 2023 estimates are for American International Group Inc. earnings to increase by 257.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.68% per year.

AIG Dividends

American International Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 14 and February 20. The 2.02% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.28. It is important to note, however, that the 2.02% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.28% of American International Group Inc. shares while 92.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.97%. There are 92.71% institutions holding the American International Group Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 10.39% of the shares, roughly 78.98 million AIG shares worth $4.04 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.82% or 67.04 million shares worth $3.43 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 23.32 million shares estimated at $1.19 billion under it, the former controlled 3.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.31% of the shares, roughly 17.54 million shares worth around $896.59 million.