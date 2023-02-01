Is Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 6.31 million Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $38.17 changed hands at $3.74 or 10.86% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.31B. ALGM’s last price was a premium, traded about 6.08% off its 52-week high of $35.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.20, which suggests the last value was 49.7% up since then. When we look at Allegro MicroSystems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.24 million.

Analysts gave the Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ALGM as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Allegro MicroSystems Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.3.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) trade information

Instantly ALGM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 38.56 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 added 10.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 27.15%, with the 5-day performance at 14.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) is 27.32% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.87 days.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Allegro MicroSystems Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 51.59% over the past 6 months, a 51.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. will rise 57.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 42.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $239.04 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Allegro MicroSystems Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $245.71 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 22.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. earnings to increase by 557.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.99% per year.

ALGM Dividends

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 30 and February 03.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 54.27% of Allegro MicroSystems Inc. shares while 47.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.81%. There are 47.02% institutions holding the Allegro MicroSystems Inc. stock share, with OEP Capital Advisors, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 11.83% of the shares, roughly 22.63 million ALGM shares worth $468.2 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.33% or 6.37 million shares worth $131.8 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio. With 2.87 million shares estimated at $71.33 million under it, the former controlled 1.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio held about 1.23% of the shares, roughly 2.35 million shares worth around $58.28 million.