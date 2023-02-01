Investor Confidence Inclines As The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE: IPG) Shares Gain $0.51

In the last trading session, 7.47 million The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE:IPG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.08. With the company’s per share price at $36.46 changed hands at $0.51 or 1.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.24B. IPG’s last price was a discount, traded about -9.65% off its 52-week high of $39.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.14, which suggests the last value was 31.05% up since then. When we look at The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.97 million.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE:IPG) trade information

Instantly IPG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 36.48 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 added 1.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.46%, with the 5-day performance at -0.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE:IPG) is 8.58% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.05 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.1 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 21.98% over the past 6 months, a 5.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. will rise 22.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -21.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.51 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $2.15 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.55 billion and $2.23 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.00%. The 2023 estimates are for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. earnings to increase by 167.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.50% per year.

IPG Dividends

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 08 and February 13. The 3.18% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.16. It is important to note, however, that the 3.18% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE:IPG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.48% of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares while 100.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.20%. There are 100.71% institutions holding the The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 12.51% of the shares, roughly 48.92 million IPG shares worth $1.35 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.35% or 40.47 million shares worth $1.11 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 11.58 million shares estimated at $318.88 million under it, the former controlled 2.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.23% of the shares, roughly 8.72 million shares worth around $240.12 million.