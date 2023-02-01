Investor Confidence Inclines As Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) Shares Gain $0.19

In the last trading session, 2.05 million Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.26. With the company’s per share price at $4.75 changed hands at $0.19 or 4.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $899.18M. GSM’s last price was a discount, traded about -106.53% off its 52-week high of $9.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.64, which suggests the last value was 23.37% up since then. When we look at Ferroglobe PLC’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.85 million.

Analysts gave the Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GSM as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ferroglobe PLC’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.68.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) trade information

Instantly GSM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.95 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 added 4.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 23.38%, with the 5-day performance at -0.42% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) is 25.00% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 60.42% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GSM’s forecast low is $10.00 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -194.74% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -110.53% for it to hit the projected low.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ferroglobe PLC share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -19.63% over the past 6 months, a 1,822.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 58.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $694.65 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Ferroglobe PLC’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $564.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $429.21 million and $569.77 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 61.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -0.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Ferroglobe PLC earnings to increase by 56.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

GSM Dividends

Ferroglobe PLC is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 06.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 48.76% of Ferroglobe PLC shares while 41.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.57%. There are 41.28% institutions holding the Ferroglobe PLC stock share, with Rubric Capital Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 5.87% of the shares, roughly 11.0 million GSM shares worth $65.34 million.

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.97% or 7.44 million shares worth $44.18 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were John Hancock Trust-Disciplined Value International Fund and American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd. With 2.02 million shares estimated at $10.65 million under it, the former controlled 1.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd held about 0.94% of the shares, roughly 1.76 million shares worth around $10.85 million.