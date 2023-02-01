Investor Confidence Declines As Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX) Shares Lose -$0.16

In the latest trading session, 0.94 million Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.56. With the company’s most recent per share price at $45.53 changed hands at -$0.16 or -0.35% at last look, the market valuation stands at $23.11B. BAX’s current price is a discount, trading about -97.01% off its 52-week high of $89.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $43.25, which suggests the last value was 5.01% up since then. When we look at Baxter International Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.28 million.

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) trade information

Instantly BAX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 46.37 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 subtracted -0.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.67%, with the 5-day performance at -1.32% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) is -10.67% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.05 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.29 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Baxter International Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -22.67% over the past 6 months, a -1.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Baxter International Inc. will fall -9.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -18.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.77 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Baxter International Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $3.61 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.51 billion and $3.71 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Baxter International Inc. earnings to increase by 18.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.29% per year.

BAX Dividends

Baxter International Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 09. The 2.54% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.16. It is important to note, however, that the 2.54% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.20% of Baxter International Inc. shares while 89.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.98%. There are 89.80% institutions holding the Baxter International Inc. stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 11.70% of the shares, roughly 58.99 million BAX shares worth $2.7 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.61% or 43.4 million shares worth $1.99 billion as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Vanguard Specialized-Dividend Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 16.58 million shares estimated at $758.7 million under it, the former controlled 3.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.98% of the shares, roughly 15.03 million shares worth around $687.94 million.