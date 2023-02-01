Investing In Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.99 million Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.07. With the company’s per share price at $58.84 changed hands at $0.94 or 1.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.43B. ESTC’s last price was a discount, traded about -67.83% off its 52-week high of $98.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $46.18, which suggests the last value was 21.52% up since then. When we look at Elastic N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.57 million.

Analysts gave the Elastic N.V. (ESTC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended ESTC as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Elastic N.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.05.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) trade information

Instantly ESTC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 59.70 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 added 1.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.25%, with the 5-day performance at 7.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) is 13.99% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.75 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $69.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ESTC’s forecast low is $50.00 with $96.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -63.15% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 15.02% for it to hit the projected low.

Elastic N.V. (ESTC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Elastic N.V. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -27.13% over the past 6 months, a 96.97% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Elastic N.V. will rise 141.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 143.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 24.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $272.74 million. 17 analysts are of the opinion that Elastic N.V.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2023 will be $283.01 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $223.94 million and $239.35 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 21.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 18.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -24.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Elastic N.V. earnings to decrease by -48.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 23.10% per year.

ESTC Dividends

Elastic N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 01 and March 06.

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.36% of Elastic N.V. shares while 78.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.02%. There are 78.40% institutions holding the Elastic N.V. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 7.71% of the shares, roughly 7.37 million ESTC shares worth $433.65 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.46% or 6.18 million shares worth $363.39 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard International Growth Fund. With 2.28 million shares estimated at $133.88 million under it, the former controlled 2.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund held about 2.10% of the shares, roughly 2.01 million shares worth around $118.07 million.