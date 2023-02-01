Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ: HYPR): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the last trading session, 25.58 million Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.96 changed hands at $0.09 or 10.63% during last session, the market valuation stood at $66.39M. HYPR’s last price was a discount, traded about -431.25% off its 52-week high of $5.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.68, which suggests the last value was 29.17% up since then. When we look at Hyperfine Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 291.52K.

Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) trade information

Instantly HYPR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.7700 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 added 10.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.60%, with the 5-day performance at 2.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) is 10.66% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.85 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 16 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 63.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HYPR’s forecast low is $2.00 with $3.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -264.58% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -108.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hyperfine Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -25.38% over the past 6 months, a 93.74% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.50%.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.55 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Hyperfine Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $2.9 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Hyperfine Inc. earnings to decrease by -176.80%.

HYPR Dividends

Hyperfine Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.33% of Hyperfine Inc. shares while 39.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.67%. There are 39.31% institutions holding the Hyperfine Inc. stock share, with Healthcor Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 4.95% of the shares, roughly 2.75 million HYPR shares worth $6.13 million.

Fosun International Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.14% or 1.74 million shares worth $3.88 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 0.57 million shares estimated at $1.26 million under it, the former controlled 1.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.27% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $0.33 million.