How Will Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B (NYSE: WPCB)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the latest trading session, 33897.0 Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B (NYSE:WPCB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.16 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $696.53M. WPCB’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.66% off its 52-week high of $10.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.69, which suggests the last value was 4.63% up since then. When we look at Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 318.73K.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B (NYSE:WPCB) trade information

Instantly WPCB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.43 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 added 0.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.69%, with the 5-day performance at 0.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B (NYSE:WPCB) is 0.69% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11160.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.15 days.

WPCB Dividends

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B (NYSE:WPCB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B shares while 87.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.16%. There are 87.16% institutions holding the Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B stock share, with TD Asset Management, Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 7.29% of the shares, roughly 4.0 million WPCB shares worth $39.2 million.

Millennium Management Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.19% or 3.4 million shares worth $33.28 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund and Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd. With 0.31 million shares estimated at $3.04 million under it, the former controlled 0.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd held about 0.11% of the shares, roughly 61234.0 shares worth around $0.6 million.