Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: HST): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 7.04 million Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.30. With the company’s per share price at $18.85 changed hands at $0.32 or 1.73% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.27B. HST’s last price was a discount, traded about -13.32% off its 52-week high of $21.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.91, which suggests the last value was 20.9% up since then. When we look at Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 6.79 million.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) trade information

Instantly HST was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.97%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 18.91 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 added 1.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 17.45%, with the 5-day performance at 3.97% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) is 19.23% up.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 7.01% over the past 6 months, a 191.80% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. will rise 200.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -57.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 67.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.18 billion. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $1.24 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 24.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. earnings to increase by 98.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 28.40% per year.

HST Dividends

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 14 and February 20. The 2.55% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.48. It is important to note, however, that the 2.55% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.16% of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares while 104.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.95%. There are 104.73% institutions holding the Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 16.40% of the shares, roughly 115.65 million HST shares worth $1.81 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.12% or 71.36 million shares worth $1.12 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 32.75 million shares estimated at $583.28 million under it, the former controlled 4.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.99% of the shares, roughly 21.06 million shares worth around $330.21 million.