Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) Shares Are Up 3.70% Year To Date.

In the latest trading session, 1.48 million Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.90. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.64 changed hands at -$1.68 or -13.64% at last look, the market valuation stands at $649.26M. HA’s current price is a discount, trading about -104.04% off its 52-week high of $21.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.64, which suggests the last value was 9.4% up since then. When we look at Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 882.10K.

Analysts gave the Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended HA as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.67.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) trade information

Instantly HA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -12.15%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 12.33 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 subtracted -13.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.70%, with the 5-day performance at -12.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) is 3.70% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.89 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.88% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HA’s forecast low is $8.00 with $19.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -78.57% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 24.81% for it to hit the projected low.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hawaiian Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -30.78% over the past 6 months, a 100.74% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. will rise 51.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 75.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 65.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $735.09 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $704.81 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $494.74 million and $465.7 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 48.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 51.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 74.30%.

HA Dividends

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 24 and April 28.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.42% of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. shares while 82.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.21%. There are 82.17% institutions holding the Hawaiian Holdings Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 16.24% of the shares, roughly 8.34 million HA shares worth $119.39 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.69% or 5.49 million shares worth $78.63 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 5.06 million shares estimated at $72.34 million under it, the former controlled 9.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 7.29% of the shares, roughly 3.75 million shares worth around $49.28 million.