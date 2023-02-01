Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: GSUN): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 0.66 million Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.75 changing hands around $0.23 or 15.13% at last look, the market valuation stands at $27.45M. GSUN’s current price is a discount, trading about -5328.57% off its 52-week high of $95.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.94, which suggests the last value was 46.29% up since then. When we look at Golden Sun Education Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.55 million.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) trade information

Instantly GSUN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 17.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.7900 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 added 15.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 59.09%, with the 5-day performance at 17.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) is 59.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.23 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

GSUN Dividends

Golden Sun Education Group Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 16.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 39.84% of Golden Sun Education Group Limited shares while 0.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.28%. There are 0.17% institutions holding the Golden Sun Education Group Limited stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.08% of the shares, roughly 10734.0 GSUN shares worth $0.18 million.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 1363.0 shares worth $22353.0 as of Jun 29, 2022.