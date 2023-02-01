Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) Will Continue To Grow In 2023.

In the last trading session, 1.5 million Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.36 changed hands at $0.92 or 16.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.47B. GETY’s last price was a discount, traded about -495.6% off its 52-week high of $37.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.51, which suggests the last value was 29.09% up since then. When we look at Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 499.06K.

Analysts gave the Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended GETY as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.09.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY) trade information

Instantly GETY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.85%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.24 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 added 16.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.59%, with the 5-day performance at 15.85% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY) is 18.00% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.67 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.65, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.86% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GETY’s forecast low is $6.00 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -41.51% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.66% for it to hit the projected low.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $241.66 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $245.75 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Getty Images Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 93.60%.

GETY Dividends

Getty Images Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 51.05% of Getty Images Holdings Inc. shares while 60.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 122.67%. There are 60.05% institutions holding the Getty Images Holdings Inc. stock share, with Glazer Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 2.02% of the shares, roughly 7.95 million GETY shares worth $79.46 million.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.95% or 3.73 million shares worth $37.3 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd and Merger Fund, The. With 1.37 million shares estimated at $13.67 million under it, the former controlled 0.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Merger Fund, The held about 0.19% of the shares, roughly 0.75 million shares worth around $7.54 million.