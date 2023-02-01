Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 2.02 million Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.79. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $0.97 changing hands around $0.06 or 6.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $19.12M. GENEâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -118.56% off its 52-week high of $2.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.83, which suggests the last value was 14.43% up since then. When we look at Genetic Technologies Limitedâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 81930.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 52.14K.

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) trade information

Instantly GENE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0600 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 added 6.05% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.77%, with the 5-day performance at 1.57% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) is 3.77% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 81860.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.18 days.

Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 27.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Genetic Technologies Limited earnings to increase by 7.20%.

GENE Dividends

Genetic Technologies Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Genetic Technologies Limited shares while 1.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.44%. There are 1.44% institutions holding the Genetic Technologies Limited stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.34% of the shares, roughly 52329.0 GENE shares worth $61115.0.

Old Mission Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.22% or 33499.0 shares worth $39123.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.

With 2511.0 shares estimated at $3000.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.