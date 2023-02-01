Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the latest trading session, 1.78 million Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.36. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.47 changing hands around $0.64 or 4.63% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.95B. FRO’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.63% off its 52-week high of $14.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.55, which suggests the last value was 54.73% up since then. When we look at Frontline Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.03 million.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) trade information

Instantly FRO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.99%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 14.64 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 added 4.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 19.19%, with the 5-day performance at 7.99% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) is 19.19% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.23 days.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Frontline Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 39.81% over the past 6 months, a 657.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Frontline Ltd. will rise 406.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 4,447.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.24 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Frontline Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $2.73 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.54 billion and $1.87 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 44.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 46.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Frontline Ltd. earnings to decrease by -102.70%.

FRO Dividends

Frontline Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March. The 1.08% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.15. It is important to note, however, that the 1.08% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 35.87% of Frontline Ltd. shares while 36.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.44%. There are 36.84% institutions holding the Frontline Ltd. stock share, with Folketrygdfondet the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 4.82% of the shares, roughly 10.74 million FRO shares worth $95.16 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.85% or 6.35 million shares worth $56.3 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 2.71 million shares estimated at $29.58 million under it, the former controlled 1.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.73% of the shares, roughly 1.62 million shares worth around $15.56 million.