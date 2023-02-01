Flowers Foods Inc. Is Forecast To Drop -19.18% To Hit Consensus Price Target

In the last trading session, 19.49 million Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE:FLO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.37. With the company’s per share price at $27.69 changed hands at $0.68 or 2.52% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.85B. FLO’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.92% off its 52-week high of $30.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.15, which suggests the last value was 12.78% up since then. When we look at Flowers Foods Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.61 million.

Analysts gave the Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended FLO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Flowers Foods Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.28.

Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE:FLO) trade information

Instantly FLO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 28.22 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 added 2.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.65%, with the 5-day performance at 4.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE:FLO) is -4.35% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.62 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.08% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FLO’s forecast low is $28.00 with $33.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -19.18% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1.12% for it to hit the projected low.

Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Flowers Foods Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -2.84% over the past 6 months, a 3.23% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Flowers Foods Inc. will fall -6.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 25.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.14 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Flowers Foods Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $1.09 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Flowers Foods Inc. earnings to increase by 34.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.25% per year.

FLO Dividends

Flowers Foods Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 08 and February 13. The 3.18% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.88. It is important to note, however, that the 3.18% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE:FLO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.43% of Flowers Foods Inc. shares while 78.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.24%. There are 78.91% institutions holding the Flowers Foods Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 9.20% of the shares, roughly 19.49 million FLO shares worth $512.89 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.87% or 18.8 million shares worth $494.7 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 10.3 million shares estimated at $270.98 million under it, the former controlled 4.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.65% of the shares, roughly 5.61 million shares worth around $138.42 million.