Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.26 million Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.29 changed hands at -$0.01 or -2.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $39.01M. FLGC’s last price was a discount, traded about -720.69% off its 52-week high of $2.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.19, which suggests the last value was 34.48% up since then. When we look at Flora Growth Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.02 million.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) trade information

Instantly FLGC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3250 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 subtracted -2.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 28.30%, with the 5-day performance at 10.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) is 24.20% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.82 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Flora Growth Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -53.60% over the past 6 months, a -24.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for Flora Growth Corp. earnings to decrease by -43.40%.

FLGC Dividends

Flora Growth Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.08% of Flora Growth Corp. shares while 5.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.72%. There are 5.91% institutions holding the Flora Growth Corp. stock share, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 1.83% of the shares, roughly 1.41 million FLGC shares worth $0.86 million.

Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.07% or 0.82 million shares worth $0.5 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF. With 2.3 million shares estimated at $1.62 million under it, the former controlled 2.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF held about 0.15% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $70451.0.