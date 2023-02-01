Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the latest trading session, 0.41 million Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.35. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.79 changed hands at -$0.25 or -24.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $111.80M. EVLO’s current price is a discount, trading about -568.35% off its 52-week high of $5.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.94, which suggests the last value was -18.99% down since then. When we look at Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 103.33K.

Analysts gave the Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended EVLO as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.28.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) trade information

Instantly EVLO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -28.18%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.1150 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 subtracted -24.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -50.93%, with the 5-day performance at -28.18% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) is -50.93% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 21.95 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.12% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, EVLO’s forecast low is $2.50 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1798.73% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -216.46% for it to hit the projected low.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Evelo Biosciences Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -64.57% over the past 6 months, a 37.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Evelo Biosciences Inc. will rise 48.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 58.90% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -37.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Evelo Biosciences Inc. earnings to increase by 2.70%.

EVLO Dividends

Evelo Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 22 and March 27.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.13% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares while 82.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.83%. There are 82.73% institutions holding the Evelo Biosciences Inc. stock share, with Flagship Pioneering Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 46.69% of the shares, roughly 50.43 million EVLO shares worth $106.4 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.99% or 16.19 million shares worth $34.15 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Growth Company K6 Fund. With 4.98 million shares estimated at $10.51 million under it, the former controlled 4.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company K6 Fund held about 1.18% of the shares, roughly 1.27 million shares worth around $2.69 million.