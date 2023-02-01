Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the last trading session, 9.34 million Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.83. With the company’s per share price at $63.65 changed hands at $1.59 or 2.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $23.63B. EQR’s last price was a discount, traded about -48.19% off its 52-week high of $94.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $57.38, which suggests the last value was 9.85% up since then. When we look at Equity Residential’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.33 million.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) trade information

Instantly EQR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 63.69 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 added 2.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.88%, with the 5-day performance at 1.68% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) is 6.37% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.91 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $66.85, meaning bulls need an upside of 4.79% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EQR’s forecast low is $58.00 with $75.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -17.83% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.88% for it to hit the projected low.

Equity Residential (EQR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Equity Residential share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.78% over the past 6 months, a 17.73% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Equity Residential will fall -72.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 78.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $705.6 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $707.04 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $645.13 million and $653.35 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Equity Residential earnings to increase by 44.80%.

EQR Dividends

Equity Residential is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 30 and February 03. The 3.93% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.50. It is important to note, however, that the 3.93% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.78% of Equity Residential shares while 93.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.70%. There are 93.99% institutions holding the Equity Residential stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 15.21% of the shares, roughly 57.22 million EQR shares worth $4.13 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.80% or 36.85 million shares worth $2.66 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 15.78 million shares estimated at $1.24 billion under it, the former controlled 4.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.80% of the shares, roughly 10.52 million shares worth around $759.99 million.