Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) Stock Forecast For 2023: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the latest trading session, 1.79 million Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.98. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.99 changed hands at -$0.26 or -3.59% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.15B. ETRN’s current price is a discount, trading about -41.63% off its 52-week high of $9.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.87, which suggests the last value was 16.02% up since then. When we look at Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.57 million.

Analysts gave the Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended ETRN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.13.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) trade information

Instantly ETRN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.69%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.38 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 subtracted -3.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.33%, with the 5-day performance at -1.69% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) is 4.33% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.37 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.14, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.13% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ETRN’s forecast low is $6.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -43.06% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.16% for it to hit the projected low.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Equitrans Midstream Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -19.19% over the past 6 months, a -305.26% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -3.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $337.63 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $349.49 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 41.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -65.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Equitrans Midstream Corporation earnings to decrease by -413.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 22.60% per year.

ETRN Dividends

Equitrans Midstream Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 20 and February 24. The 8.28% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 8.28% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.39% of Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares while 94.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.98%. There are 94.61% institutions holding the Equitrans Midstream Corporation stock share, with Capital International Investors the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 11.31% of the shares, roughly 49.14 million ETRN shares worth $367.55 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.27% or 48.95 million shares worth $366.18 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Capital Income Builder, Inc. With 21.09 million shares estimated at $157.72 million under it, the former controlled 4.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Capital Income Builder, Inc. held about 4.34% of the shares, roughly 18.87 million shares worth around $126.45 million.