Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (NASDAQ: GAME) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the latest trading session, 2.98 million Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.02. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.36 changing hands around $0.16 or 13.33% at last look, the market valuation stands at $25.49M. GAME’s current price is a discount, trading about -147.06% off its 52-week high of $3.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.50, which suggests the last value was 63.24% up since then. When we look at Engine Gaming and Media Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 64120.00000000001 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 207.46K.

Analysts gave the Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (GAME) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GAME as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Engine Gaming and Media Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.33.

Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME) trade information

Instantly GAME is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 12.40%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.5000 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 added 13.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 38.78%, with the 5-day performance at 12.40% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME) is 38.78% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.05 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 66.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GAME’s forecast low is $3.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -267.65% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -120.59% for it to hit the projected low.

Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (GAME) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Engine Gaming and Media Inc. will rise 63.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -144.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $10.19 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Engine Gaming and Media Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2022 will be $9.76 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $11.76 million and $11.44 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -13.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -14.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 62.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Engine Gaming and Media Inc. earnings to increase by 48.90%.

GAME Dividends

Engine Gaming and Media Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on July 14.

Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.54% of Engine Gaming and Media Inc. shares while 8.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.43%. There are 8.15% institutions holding the Engine Gaming and Media Inc. stock share, with P.A.W. Capital Partners the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 4.75% of the shares, roughly 0.75 million GAME shares worth $0.6 million.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.03% or 0.32 million shares worth $0.26 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

With 23558.0 shares estimated at $18937.0 under it, the former controlled 0.15% of total outstanding shares.