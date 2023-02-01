Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ: EDBL): Investing Tips And Trends

In the latest trading session, 0.53 million Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $12.64 changing hands around $1.84 or 17.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.21M. EDBLâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -612.03% off its 52-week high of $90.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.74, which suggests the last value was 54.59% up since then. When we look at Edible Garden AG Incorporatedâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 65.81K.

Analysts gave the Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended EDBL as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Edible Garden AG Incorporatedâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.26.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) trade information

Instantly EDBL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 20.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 16.98 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 added 17.04% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 100.63%, with the 5-day performance at 20.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) is 100.63% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22350.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -321.33% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, EDBLâ€™s forecast low is $3.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a 76.27% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 76.27% for it to hit the projected low.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.59 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Edible Garden AG Incorporatedâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $3.19 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Edible Garden AG Incorporated earnings to decrease by -49.20%.

EDBL Dividends

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 60.84% of Edible Garden AG Incorporated shares while 2.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.64%. There are 2.60% institutions holding the Edible Garden AG Incorporated stock share, with Bard Associates Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 2.11% of the shares, roughly 0.18 million EDBL shares worth $0.24 million.

Warberg Asset Management Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.35% or 30000.0 shares worth $38700.0 as of Jun 29, 2022.