Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the last trading session, 3.68 million Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.17 changed hands at $0.5 or 29.94% during last session, the market valuation stood at $86.93M. DPRO’s last price was a discount, traded about -76.96% off its 52-week high of $3.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.50, which suggests the last value was 76.96% up since then. When we look at Draganfly Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 514.47K.

Analysts gave the Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended DPRO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) trade information

Instantly DPRO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 37.34%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.2800 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 added 29.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 189.33%, with the 5-day performance at 37.34% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) is 199.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.97 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -8.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DPRO’s forecast low is $2.00 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 7.83% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7.83% for it to hit the projected low.

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Draganfly Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 150.29% over the past 6 months, a 33.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for Draganfly Inc. earnings to decrease by -12.20%.

DPRO Dividends

Draganfly Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 07 and November 11.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.02% of Draganfly Inc. shares while 2.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.57%. There are 2.52% institutions holding the Draganfly Inc. stock share, with ACT Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.41% of the shares, roughly 0.14 million DPRO shares worth $0.12 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.21% or 68194.0 shares worth $61701.0 as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric Robotics & Automation Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.25 million shares estimated at $0.23 million under it, the former controlled 0.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 18003.0 shares worth around $16289.0.