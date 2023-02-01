Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: CVT) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the latest trading session, 0.66 million Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CVT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.93 changed hands at -$0.14 or -1.67% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.99B. CVT’s current price is a discount, trading about -19.17% off its 52-week high of $9.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.30, which suggests the last value was 58.39% up since then. When we look at Cvent Holding Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 488.85K.

Analysts gave the Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended CVT as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cvent Holding Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.06.

Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CVT) trade information

Instantly CVT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 20.23%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 8.10 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 subtracted -1.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 46.94%, with the 5-day performance at 20.23% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CVT) is 46.94% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 0.88% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CVT’s forecast low is $6.00 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -38.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 24.34% for it to hit the projected low.

Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cvent Holding Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 35.41% over the past 6 months, a 205.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $169.67 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Cvent Holding Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $163.64 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $144.65 million and $137.36 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 17.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 19.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for Cvent Holding Corp. earnings to decrease by -17.60%.

CVT Dividends

Cvent Holding Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 04.

Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CVT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.96% of Cvent Holding Corp. shares while 95.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.93%. There are 95.01% institutions holding the Cvent Holding Corp. stock share, with Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 82.39% of the shares, roughly 397.75 million CVT shares worth $1.84 billion.

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.60% or 12.55 million shares worth $57.99 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Smallcap World Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 9.66 million shares estimated at $44.61 million under it, the former controlled 2.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.23% of the shares, roughly 1.1 million shares worth around $5.8 million.