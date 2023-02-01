Could Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the latest trading session, 5.97 million Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.59. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.82 changing hands around $0.33 or 67.84% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.80M. RCRT’s current price is a discount, trading about -300.0% off its 52-week high of $3.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.31, which suggests the last value was 62.2% up since then. When we look at Recruiter.com Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 36040.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 75.99K.

Analysts gave the Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RCRT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Recruiter.com Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) trade information

Instantly RCRT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 73.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.1800 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 added 67.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 96.25%, with the 5-day performance at 73.92% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) is 96.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 73110.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 59.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RCRT’s forecast low is $2.00 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -143.9% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -143.9% for it to hit the projected low.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Recruiter.com Group Inc. will rise 48.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 35.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.88 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Recruiter.com Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $3.84 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.38 million and $6.87 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -53.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -44.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 39.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Recruiter.com Group Inc. earnings to increase by 78.30%.

RCRT Dividends

Recruiter.com Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 12.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.69% of Recruiter.com Group Inc. shares while 10.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.34%. There are 10.79% institutions holding the Recruiter.com Group Inc. stock share, with Essex Investment Management Co LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 7.39% of the shares, roughly 0.28 million RCRT shares worth $0.19 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.96% or 0.15 million shares worth $0.1 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.15 million shares estimated at $0.1 million under it, the former controlled 3.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.55% of the shares, roughly 58412.0 shares worth around $39708.0.