CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) In 2023: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 2.58 million CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.81. With the company’s per share price at $8.40 changed hands at $0.26 or 3.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.71B. COMM’s last price was a discount, traded about -63.45% off its 52-week high of $13.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.56, which suggests the last value was 33.81% up since then. When we look at CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.09 million.

Analysts gave the CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended COMM as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.46.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) trade information

Instantly COMM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.41 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 added 3.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.29%, with the 5-day performance at 7.83% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) is 15.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.06 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.02% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, COMM’s forecast low is $7.00 with $17.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -102.38% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 16.67% for it to hit the projected low.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CommScope Holding Company Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -9.58% over the past 6 months, a 17.27% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -2.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CommScope Holding Company Inc. will rise 58.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 71.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.3 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $2.36 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -33.60%. The 2023 estimates are for CommScope Holding Company Inc. earnings to increase by 20.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 23.70% per year.

COMM Dividends

CommScope Holding Company Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 15 and February 20.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.49% of CommScope Holding Company Inc. shares while 94.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.62%. There are 94.21% institutions holding the CommScope Holding Company Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 13.85% of the shares, roughly 28.84 million COMM shares worth $176.52 million.

FPR Partners, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.76% or 20.32 million shares worth $124.38 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6.34 million shares estimated at $57.23 million under it, the former controlled 3.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.78% of the shares, roughly 5.8 million shares worth around $35.48 million.