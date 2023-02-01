Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) In 2023: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session, 0.97 million Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.82. With the company’s most recent per share price at $77.66 changed hands at -$1.24 or -1.57% at last look, the market valuation stands at $97.06B. CP’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.45% off its 52-week high of $84.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $65.17, which suggests the last value was 16.08% up since then. When we look at Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.79 million.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) trade information

Instantly CP was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.96%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 79.63 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 subtracted -1.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.12%, with the 5-day performance at 0.96% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) is 4.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.69 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.34 days.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Canadian Pacific Railway Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 0.10% over the past 6 months, a 23.47% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will rise 23.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 10.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.65 billion. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $1.75 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited earnings to increase by 16.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.06% per year.

CP Dividends

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and May 01. The 0.96% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.76. It is important to note, however, that the 0.96% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.02% of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited shares while 77.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.59%. There are 77.57% institutions holding the Canadian Pacific Railway Limited stock share, with TCI Fund Management Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 6.01% of the shares, roughly 55.86 million CP shares worth $3.9 billion.

Royal Bank of Canada holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.71% or 53.06 million shares worth $3.71 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM Focused International Growth Fd. With 12.21 million shares estimated at $963.04 million under it, the former controlled 1.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM Focused International Growth Fd held about 1.26% of the shares, roughly 11.68 million shares worth around $921.48 million.