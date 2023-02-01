C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) Stock Could Make A -27.78% Loss

In the last trading session, 7.92 million C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.78. With the company’s per share price at $100.17 changed hands at $3.56 or 3.68% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.73B. CHRW’s last price was a discount, traded about -21.02% off its 52-week high of $121.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $86.57, which suggests the last value was 13.58% up since then. When we look at C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.53 million.

Analysts gave the C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 6 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 18 recommended CHRW as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.17.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) trade information

Instantly CHRW was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 100.39 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 added 3.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.40%, with the 5-day performance at 1.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) is 8.59% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $94.40, meaning bulls need a downside of -6.11% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CHRW’s forecast low is $67.00 with $128.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -27.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 33.11% for it to hit the projected low.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -8.69% over the past 6 months, a 23.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 24.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. will rise 17.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.34 billion. 17 analysts are of the opinion that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $6.09 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.43 billion and $6.5 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 16.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -6.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.90%. The 2023 estimates are for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. earnings to increase by 69.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.83% per year.

CHRW Dividends

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 31 and February 06. The 2.44% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.44. It is important to note, however, that the 2.44% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.77% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. shares while 95.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.72%. There are 95.98% institutions holding the C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 12.62% of the shares, roughly 15.63 million CHRW shares worth $1.58 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.44% or 15.41 million shares worth $1.56 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were First Eagle Global Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7.43 million shares estimated at $822.12 million under it, the former controlled 5.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.03% of the shares, roughly 3.75 million shares worth around $380.23 million.