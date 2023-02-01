Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BFH) Stock Forecast For 2023: $64.00 Per Share On The Upside

In the latest trading session, 1.63 million Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BFH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.99. With the company’s most recent per share price at $37.39 changed hands at -$3.64 or -8.87% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.03B. BFH’s current price is a discount, trading about -100.05% off its 52-week high of $74.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $28.85, which suggests the last value was 22.84% up since then. When we look at Bread Financial Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 980.69K.

Analysts gave the Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended BFH as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Bread Financial Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.4.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BFH) trade information

Instantly BFH was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -12.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 43.49 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 subtracted -8.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.72%, with the 5-day performance at -12.48% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BFH) is -0.72% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47.64, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.52% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BFH’s forecast low is $39.00 with $64.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -71.17% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4.31% for it to hit the projected low.

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bread Financial Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -2.30% over the past 6 months, a 131.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bread Financial Holdings Inc. will fall -215.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 35.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $998.19 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Bread Financial Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $1.04 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $855 million and $921 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 16.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Bread Financial Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 266.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.17% per year.

BFH Dividends

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 25 and January 30. The 2.05% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.84. It is important to note, however, that the 2.05% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.