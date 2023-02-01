Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the last trading session, 1.06 million Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.46. With the company’s per share price at $0.30 changed hands at -$0.02 or -5.50% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.52M. BRQS’s last price was a discount, traded about -2353.33% off its 52-week high of $7.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.19, which suggests the last value was 36.67% up since then. When we look at Borqs Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.91 million.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) trade information

Instantly BRQS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3300 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 subtracted -5.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 45.31%, with the 5-day performance at -5.50% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) is 42.11% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.61 days.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 71.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $28.29 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Borqs Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2018 will be $73.9 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 33.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Borqs Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 42.70%.

BRQS Dividends

Borqs Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.58% of Borqs Technologies Inc. shares while 1.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.61%. There are 1.49% institutions holding the Borqs Technologies Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.06% of the shares, roughly 93774.0 BRQS shares worth $0.16 million.

Pathstone Family Office, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.04% or 54275.0 shares worth $90639.0 as of Jun 29, 2022.

With 7859.0 shares estimated at $13124.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.