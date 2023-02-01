Are Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the latest trading session, 1.06 million Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.86. With the company’s most recent per share price at $40.71 changed hands at -$0.26 or -0.63% at last look, the market valuation stands at $82.65B. ENB’s current price is a discount, trading about -17.1% off its 52-week high of $47.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $35.02, which suggests the last value was 13.98% up since then. When we look at Enbridge Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.57 million.

Analysts gave the Enbridge Inc. (ENB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended ENB as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Enbridge Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.48.

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) trade information

Instantly ENB was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 41.12 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 subtracted -0.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.12%, with the 5-day performance at 0.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) is 4.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 31.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.24, meaning bulls need an upside of 5.85% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ENB’s forecast low is $38.21 with $48.76 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -19.77% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Enbridge Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -7.46% over the past 6 months, a 0.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Enbridge Inc. will rise 2.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 5.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.57 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Enbridge Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $10.28 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $9.06 billion and $9.88 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Enbridge Inc. earnings to increase by 94.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.50% per year.

ENB Dividends

Enbridge Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 09 and February 13. The 6.46% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.65. It is important to note, however, that the 6.46% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.16% of Enbridge Inc. shares while 54.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.63%. There are 54.54% institutions holding the Enbridge Inc. stock share, with Royal Bank of Canada the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 7.80% of the shares, roughly 157.84 million ENB shares worth $6.67 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.50% or 70.86 million shares worth $2.99 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund. With 26.6 million shares estimated at $1.2 billion under it, the former controlled 1.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund held about 1.10% of the shares, roughly 22.24 million shares worth around $999.35 million.