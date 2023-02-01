Are Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) Shares Worth Your Money In 2023?

In the latest trading session, 0.52 million Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.19 changed hands at -$0.04 or -3.25% at last look, the market valuation stands at $18.88M. BWV’s current price is a discount, trading about -7538.66% off its 52-week high of $90.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.91, which suggests the last value was 23.53% up since then. When we look at Blue Water Vaccines Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 439.79K.

Analysts gave the Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BWV as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV) trade information

Instantly BWV was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.16%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3700 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 subtracted -3.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.18%, with the 5-day performance at -9.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV) is 8.18% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.51 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.78 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 78.36% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BWV’s forecast low is $4.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -488.24% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -236.13% for it to hit the projected low.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Blue Water Vaccines Inc. earnings to decrease by -87.30%.

BWV Dividends

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 15.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 42.10% of Blue Water Vaccines Inc. shares while 24.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 41.66%. There are 24.12% institutions holding the Blue Water Vaccines Inc. stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 4.44% of the shares, roughly 0.61 million BWV shares worth $1.3 million.

American Financial Group Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.93% or 0.4 million shares worth $0.86 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 8063.0 shares estimated at $13787.0 under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 3818.0 shares worth around $8132.0.