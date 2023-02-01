Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the last trading session, 1.3 million Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.58. With the company’s per share price at $14.65 changed hands at $0.71 or 5.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $566.22M. ASC’s last price was a discount, traded about -11.4% off its 52-week high of $16.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.29, which suggests the last value was 77.54% up since then. When we look at Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 803.59K.

Analysts gave the Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ASC as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.43.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) trade information

Instantly ASC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.86%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 14.78 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 added 5.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.67%, with the 5-day performance at 6.86% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) is 4.27% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.09 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.07% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ASC’s forecast low is $14.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -36.52% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.44% for it to hit the projected low.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ardmore Shipping Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 70.35% over the past 6 months, a 442.34% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ardmore Shipping Corporation will rise 486.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 461.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 152.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $89.71 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $70.79 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $25 million and $27.87 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 258.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 154.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -61.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Ardmore Shipping Corporation earnings to decrease by -518.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 42.64% per year.

ASC Dividends

Ardmore Shipping Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 13 and February 17.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.77% of Ardmore Shipping Corporation shares while 66.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.18%. There are 66.04% institutions holding the Ardmore Shipping Corporation stock share, with Private Management Group, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 6.51% of the shares, roughly 2.6 million ASC shares worth $18.14 million.

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.37% or 2.55 million shares worth $17.76 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Royce Opportunity Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.81 million shares estimated at $5.68 million under it, the former controlled 2.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.97% of the shares, roughly 0.79 million shares worth around $7.19 million.