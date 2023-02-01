APCX Stock Forecast 2023: AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) Is Weak With A 54.45% Upside

In the last trading session, 1.54 million AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.81. With the company’s per share price at $3.93 changed hands at -$1.42 or -26.54% during last session, the market valuation stood at $58.16M. APCX’s last price was a discount, traded about -36.64% off its 52-week high of $5.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.40, which suggests the last value was 89.82% up since then. When we look at AppTech Payments Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 375.10K.

Analysts gave the AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended APCX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AppTech Payments Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) trade information

Instantly APCX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.51%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.37 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 subtracted -26.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 65.82%, with the 5-day performance at -0.51% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) is 60.41% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.44 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.79, meaning bulls need a downside of -119.55% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, APCX’s forecast low is $1.79 with $1.79 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 54.45% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 54.45% for it to hit the projected low.

AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -29.30%.

APCX Dividends

AppTech Payments Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.14% of AppTech Payments Corp. shares while 56.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.01%. There are 56.34% institutions holding the AppTech Payments Corp. stock share, with Verition Fund Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.42% of the shares, roughly 70000.0 APCX shares worth $40950.0.

Jane Street Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.23% or 38209.0 shares worth $22352.0 as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. With 20044.0 shares estimated at $11725.0 under it, the former controlled 0.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 10018.0 shares worth around $5860.0.