An Overview Of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF)

In the latest trading session, 2.34 million Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.47. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $116.50 changed hands at -$2.5 or -2.10% at last look, the market valuation stands at $44.79B. COFâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -37.8% off its 52-week high of $160.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $86.98, which suggests the last value was 25.34% up since then. When we look at Capital One Financial Corporationâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.27 million.

Analysts gave the Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended COF as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Capital One Financial Corporationâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $4.24.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) trade information

Instantly COF was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.35%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 119.44 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 subtracted -2.10% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 25.32%, with the 5-day performance at 0.35% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) is 25.32% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.54 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $113.27, meaning bulls need a downside of -2.85% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, COFâ€™s forecast low is $79.00 with $162.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -39.06% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 32.19% for it to hit the projected low.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Capital One Financial Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 8.94% over the past 6 months, a -10.05% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -25.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Capital One Financial Corporation will fall -21.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -19.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.78 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Capital One Financial Corporationâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $8.64 billion. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.12 billion and $8.17 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.70%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 31.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Capital One Financial Corporation earnings to increase by 420.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -6.60% per year.

COF Dividends

Capital One Financial Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 24 and April 28. The 2.02% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.40. It is important to note, however, that the 2.02% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.10% of Capital One Financial Corporation shares while 89.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.52%. There are 89.52% institutions holding the Capital One Financial Corporation stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 9.24% of the shares, roughly 35.46 million COF shares worth $3.69 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.26% or 31.71 million shares worth $3.3 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 23.75 million shares estimated at $2.19 billion under it, the former controlled 6.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.02% of the shares, roughly 11.58 million shares worth around $1.21 billion.