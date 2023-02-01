An Overview Of BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP)

In the last trading session, 8.02 million BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.76. With the company’s per share price at $36.23 changed hands at $0.06 or 0.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $108.38B. BP’s last price was a discount, traded about -1.02% off its 52-week high of $36.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.36, which suggests the last value was 30.0% up since then. When we look at BP p.l.c.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.29 million.

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) trade information

Instantly BP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.66%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 36.60 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 added 0.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.72%, with the 5-day performance at 2.66% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) is 4.41% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.91 days.

BP p.l.c. (BP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BP p.l.c. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 24.72% over the past 6 months, a 129.06% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BP p.l.c. will rise 102.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 54.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $59.29 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that BP p.l.c.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $60.26 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $36.17 billion and $50.55 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 63.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 19.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 128.10%. The 2023 estimates are for BP p.l.c. earnings to increase by 137.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -4.00% per year.

BP Dividends

BP p.l.c. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March. The 3.98% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.44. It is important to note, however, that the 3.98% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of BP p.l.c. shares while 10.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.07%. There are 10.07% institutions holding the BP p.l.c. stock share, with Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.86% of the shares, roughly 26.47 million BP shares worth $750.42 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.80% or 24.66 million shares worth $699.21 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were DFA International Value Series and Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund. With 4.42 million shares estimated at $129.82 million under it, the former controlled 0.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund held about 0.13% of the shares, roughly 4.0 million shares worth around $113.4 million.