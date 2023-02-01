American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ: AMLI): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 0.52 million American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.53 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.28% at last look, the market valuation stands at $733.17M. AMLI’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.5% off its 52-week high of $3.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.20, which suggests the last value was 66.01% up since then. When we look at American Lithium Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 379.42K.

Analysts gave the American Lithium Corp. (AMLI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AMLI as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI) trade information

Instantly AMLI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.12%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.83 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 added 0.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 70.08%, with the 5-day performance at -1.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI) is 70.08% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.10, meaning bulls need an upside of 56.42% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AMLI’s forecast low is $6.25 with $9.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -162.04% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -77.05% for it to hit the projected low.

AMLI Dividends

American Lithium Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI)’s Major holders