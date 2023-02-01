3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 1.04 million 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.66. With the company’s per share price at $10.86 changed hands at $0.56 or 5.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.34B. DDD’s last price was a discount, traded about -88.86% off its 52-week high of $20.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.02, which suggests the last value was 35.36% up since then. When we look at 3D Systems Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.39 million.

Analysts gave the 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended DDD as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. 3D Systems Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) trade information

Instantly DDD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.70%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.96 on Tuesday, 01/31/23 added 5.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 46.76%, with the 5-day performance at 10.70% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) is 49.18% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.0 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.53 days.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the 3D Systems Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -6.30% over the past 6 months, a -157.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -8.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for 3D Systems Corporation will fall -187.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -144.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -9.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $136.88 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that 3D Systems Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $144.97 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 56.50%. The 2023 estimates are for 3D Systems Corporation earnings to increase by 300.40%.

DDD Dividends

3D Systems Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 27 and March 03.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.48% of 3D Systems Corporation shares while 68.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.31%. There are 68.57% institutions holding the 3D Systems Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 16.11% of the shares, roughly 20.99 million DDD shares worth $203.57 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.32% or 13.45 million shares worth $130.43 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Invesco Global Opportunities Fund. With 9.53 million shares estimated at $76.05 million under it, the former controlled 7.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Global Opportunities Fund held about 3.84% of the shares, roughly 5.0 million shares worth around $57.2 million.