ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 0.22 million ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.85. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.83 changing hands around $0.03 or 1.67% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.07M. CNET’s current price is a discount, trading about -244.26% off its 52-week high of $6.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.40, which suggests the last value was 23.5% up since then. When we look at ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 135.98K.

Analysts gave the ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CNET as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) trade information

Instantly CNET is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.08%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9750 on Monday, 01/30/23 added 1.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.43%, with the 5-day performance at -1.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) is -19.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 83920.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.89 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 94.14% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CNET’s forecast low is $31.25 with $31.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1607.65% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1607.65% for it to hit the projected low.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 31.80%. The 2023 estimates are for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 65.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

CNET Dividends

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 20.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.04% of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. shares while 0.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.44%. There are 0.35% institutions holding the ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.01% of the shares, roughly 4620.0 CNET shares worth $7900.0.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 4598.0 shares worth $7862.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.

With 2546.0 shares estimated at $4353.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.