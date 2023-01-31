Why To Invest In Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) Stock?

In the latest trading session, 1.65 million Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $154.33 changing hands around $1.41 or 0.92% at last look, the market valuation stands at $47.05B. SNOW’s current price is a discount, trading about -113.5% off its 52-week high of $329.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $110.26, which suggests the last value was 28.56% up since then. When we look at Snowflake Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.52 million.

Analysts gave the Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 44 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended SNOW as a Hold, 26 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Snowflake Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) trade information

Instantly SNOW is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.86%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 161.32 on Monday, 01/30/23 added 0.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.52%, with the 5-day performance at 5.86% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is 8.39% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.73 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $182.11, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.25% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SNOW’s forecast low is $50.00 with $500.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -223.98% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 67.6% for it to hit the projected low.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Snowflake Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 2.22% over the past 6 months, a 1,000.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 70.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 30 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $538 million. 30 analysts are of the opinion that Snowflake Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023 will be $585.91 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 52.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for Snowflake Inc. earnings to decrease by -20.90%.

SNOW Dividends

Snowflake Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 06.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.45% of Snowflake Inc. shares while 67.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.80%. There are 67.73% institutions holding the Snowflake Inc. stock share, with ICONIQ Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 5.44% of the shares, roughly 17.42 million SNOW shares worth $2.42 billion.

Altimeter Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.31% or 17.0 million shares worth $2.36 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Amcap Fund. With 7.87 million shares estimated at $1.09 billion under it, the former controlled 2.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amcap Fund held about 1.13% of the shares, roughly 3.63 million shares worth around $616.3 million.