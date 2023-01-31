Why Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2023

In the latest trading session, 24.05 million Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.04 changing hands around $10.41 or 395.82% at last look, the market valuation stands at $23.38M. MSGM’s current price is a discount, trading about -259.66% off its 52-week high of $46.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.01, which suggests the last value was 84.59% up since then. When we look at Motorsport Games Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 33000.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 136.17K.

Analysts gave the Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended MSGM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Motorsport Games Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.5.

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) trade information

Instantly MSGM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 296.35%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.30 on Monday, 01/30/23 added 395.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 214.22%, with the 5-day performance at 296.35% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) is 324.76% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 64400.00000000001 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.61 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.25, meaning bulls need a downside of -79.86% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MSGM’s forecast low is $5.00 with $9.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 27.15% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 61.66% for it to hit the projected low.

Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Motorsport Games Inc. will rise 10.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 30.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -8.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.23 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Motorsport Games Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $5.29 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.67 million and $8.22 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 93.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -35.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for Motorsport Games Inc. earnings to increase by 5.40%.

MSGM Dividends

Motorsport Games Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 03.

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 60.53% of Motorsport Games Inc. shares while 3.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.48%. There are 3.35% institutions holding the Motorsport Games Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.55% of the shares, roughly 64371.0 MSGM shares worth $42388.0.

EMC Capital Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.51% or 59258.0 shares worth $39021.0 as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. With 62787.0 shares estimated at $41345.0 under it, the former controlled 0.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held about 0.39% of the shares, roughly 45974.0 shares worth around $28503.0.